Sources: Officials looking for armed robbery suspect in Gaston County

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sources say law enforcement officials are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Gaston County Thursday afternoon.

Officials were looking for the suspect in the Cherryville area of Highway 150.

Community members have reported seeing a large police presence in the area.

This is a developing situation and no details have been provided about what happened.

