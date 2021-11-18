NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sources: Officials looking for armed robbery suspect in Gaston County

Community members have reported seeing a large police presence in the area.
Officials were looking for the suspect in the Cherryville area of Highway 150.
Officials were looking for the suspect in the Cherryville area of Highway 150.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sources say law enforcement officials are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Gaston County Thursday afternoon.

Officials were looking for the suspect in the Cherryville area of Highway 150.

Community members have reported seeing a large police presence in the area.

This is a developing situation and no details have been provided about what happened.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Four Charlotte men sentenced in ‘strikingly reprehensible’ bank fraud, identity theft scheme
Michelle Hamby and Jeffrey Massey were charged.
Two deputies suffer injuries as result of pursuit in Rowan County
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
Concord man sentenced to 75 months in prison for a dog fighting offense and possession of a...
Concord man sentenced to 75 months in prison for a dogfighting offense and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Latest News

Charlotte water main break
Messages from Charlotte Water officials show delays, confusion after major water main break left thousands with contaminated water
‘That’s dangerous’: Former Mecklenburg Co. detention officers say jail is unsafe for staff
Cam Newton Nov. 18
“We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium.” Cam Newton giving away 50 tickets to upcoming Panthers game
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new state budget into law Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Roy Cooper signs $25.9 billion North Carolina state budget into law