‘She was in great health’: Wildlife officials rescue bear cub with container stuck on its head in Asheville

Bear in Asheville
Bear in Asheville(N.C. Wildlife Commission)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A distressed female bear cub was freed from a container stuck on its head in Asheville.

For two days, wildlife officials were searching for the bear, and asked residents to let them know if they had seen the bear.

Wildlife officials thanked the public for helping them find the bear who had been wandering for days with a jug on its head, likely from trash.

Wildlife officials then were able to take the jug off the head of the “feisty and ready to go” bear cub.

“Thanks to direct calls to our biologists and messages in response to our agency’s NextDoor post, Asheville residents led us directly to the cub,” said District biologist Justin McVey. “We were able to safely dart and anesthetize the bear, remove the jug from her head and perform a health check. She was in great health, with no injuries or lacerations, and immediately relocated to a remote area in western North Carolina.”

Wildlife officials say if you see an injured bear or suspect an orphaned cub, don’t approach the bear.

Instead, leave it alone, note the location, and contact your local Wildlife Commission District Biologist or call the NC Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401.

