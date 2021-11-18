NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Repeat sex offender to spend 25 years in prison on new child porn charges

He began communicating with an area girl a year after probation for previous child porn charges ended
Jonathan Wheeler Johnston
Jonathan Wheeler Johnston(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of charges related to child pornography for a second time.

Jonathan Wheeler Johnston, 40, was found to be communicating with an area 15-year-old girl, whom he met in an online chatroom for teenagers, in 2019.

Johnston mailed the child a phone for the purpose of sending each other sexually explicit images and videos—some of which contained bestiality.

Court documents show he told the girl not to disclose his name or age because he could get in trouble.

The girl’s parents found the phone and its messages and contacted law enforcement. The girl told Johnston, who then wiped his devices.

This isn’t the first time he was in trouble with the law for child pornography crimes.

While serving in the U.S. Army in 2013, Johnston was convicted of possession, manufacture and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to six years in prison, registered as a sex offender for six years, and dishonorably discharged.

Court documents show he was released from parole from those charges about a year before he began communicating with the 15-year-old.

He was sentenced for receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography.

In addition to prison time, he will again register as a sex offender, pay $5,900 in restitution and $40,100 in special assessments.

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney Stetzer thanked the FBI, the Huntersville Police Department, and the Norman Police Department in Oklahoma for their investigation of the case.

The case was brought by Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Four Charlotte men sentenced in ‘strikingly reprehensible’ bank fraud, identity theft scheme
Michelle Hamby and Jeffrey Massey were charged.
Two deputies suffer injuries as result of pursuit in Rowan County
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
Concord man sentenced to 75 months in prison for a dog fighting offense and possession of a...
Concord man sentenced to 75 months in prison for a dogfighting offense and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Latest News

One person was injured during a fight at Mallard Creek High School.
Medic: One injured after series of fights forces lockdown at Mallard Creek High School
Law enforcement is looking for two men accused of robbing two people at gunpoint Nov. 17.
Deputies searching for suspects involved in armed robbery
The Diocese of Charlotte acknowledged that an allegation of child sexual abuse has been...
Lawsuit filed, accusing former Charlotte priest of child sexual abuse in the 1990s
Charlotte FC announced the club’s first home game will be against the LA Galaxy at Bank of...
Charlotte FC to play first home game against 5-time MLS champion LA Galaxy in March 2022