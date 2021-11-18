Repeat sex offender to spend 25 years in prison on new child porn charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of charges related to child pornography for a second time.

Jonathan Wheeler Johnston, 40, was found to be communicating with an area 15-year-old girl, whom he met in an online chatroom for teenagers, in 2019.

Johnston mailed the child a phone for the purpose of sending each other sexually explicit images and videos—some of which contained bestiality.

Court documents show he told the girl not to disclose his name or age because he could get in trouble.

The girl’s parents found the phone and its messages and contacted law enforcement. The girl told Johnston, who then wiped his devices.

This isn’t the first time he was in trouble with the law for child pornography crimes.

While serving in the U.S. Army in 2013, Johnston was convicted of possession, manufacture and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to six years in prison, registered as a sex offender for six years, and dishonorably discharged.

Court documents show he was released from parole from those charges about a year before he began communicating with the 15-year-old.

He was sentenced for receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography.

In addition to prison time, he will again register as a sex offender, pay $5,900 in restitution and $40,100 in special assessments.

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney Stetzer thanked the FBI, the Huntersville Police Department, and the Norman Police Department in Oklahoma for their investigation of the case.

The case was brought by Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.

