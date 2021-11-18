Police: Baby death under investigation in Catawba County

LONG VIEW, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating the death of a baby in Catawba County.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Long View Police say officers with the Hickory Police Department were called to a hospital in reference to a baby’s death.

When police arrived, they determined the baby had been taken to the hospital from a home on 24th Street Southwest due to a medical emergency.

Law enforcement officials then conducted a crime scene search at the home.

On Nov. 10, an autopsy was conducted in Winston Salem, but it didn’t reveal the apparent cause of death for the baby.

The final autopsy report is pending the toxicology results, which could take several months for law enforcement to receive.

As required, police say the Catawba County Department of Social Services (DSS) was notified and is assisting with the investigation.

A complete and thorough investigation is being conducted, and police say all parties involved have cooperated with law enforcement. This case will remain open pending the results of the final autopsy report.

