Missing 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday in Gastonia, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police and community members are concerned about a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Gastonia on Sunday, officials say.

Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 16-year-old Abigail Garcia, who was last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, when she left her Separk Circle group home on foot.

Police say Garcia is approximately 5′4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police and friends are concerned for Garcia’s welfare.

Concern for Missing Teenager Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department are asking the public for help in locating...

Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Abigail Garcia is asked to call the detectives at 704-836-0071. Callers may remain anonymous.

