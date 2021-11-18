Medic: One injured after series of fights forces lockdown at Mallard Creek High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to Mallard Creek High School today in response to a fight.

According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance around 11:01 a.m. Nov. 18. They were asked to help out because of a series of fights.

Principal Dean told parents the school is on a modified lockdown.

One person was evaluated by Medic and released to their parents.

There’s no word yet how many people were involved in the fight, the cause of the fight, or whether any teachers were involved.

The principal sent out this message to parents:

Good afternoon Mallard Creek families,

This is Principal Dean with an important message. A series of fights broke out this morning, and our school went on lockdown. Law enforcement was called to ensure the safety and security of our students. We are currently on a modified lockdown and lunch is in process as we investigate these incidents. This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly.

I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for our students. Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Mallard Creek a great place to work and learn.

The incident is still being investigated and more information will be released.

