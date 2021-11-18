NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Medic: One injured after series of fights forces lockdown at Mallard Creek High School

This is a developing situation
One person was injured during a fight at Mallard Creek High School.
One person was injured during a fight at Mallard Creek High School.(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to Mallard Creek High School today in response to a fight.

According to officers, Mallard Creek’s school resource officer called them for assistance around 11:01 a.m. Nov. 18. They were asked to help out because of a series of fights.

[CMPD: Fights broken up, weapons seized during first three days of school year]

Principal Dean told parents the school is on a modified lockdown.

One person was evaluated by Medic and released to their parents.

There’s no word yet how many people were involved in the fight, the cause of the fight, or whether any teachers were involved.

The principal sent out this message to parents:

Good afternoon Mallard Creek families,

This is Principal Dean with an important message. A series of fights broke out this morning, and our school went on lockdown. Law enforcement was called to ensure the safety and security of our students. We are currently on a modified lockdown and lunch is in process as we investigate these incidents. This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly.

I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for our students. Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Mallard Creek a great place to work and learn.

The incident is still being investigated and more information will be released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Four Charlotte men sentenced in ‘strikingly reprehensible’ bank fraud, identity theft scheme
Michelle Hamby and Jeffrey Massey were charged.
Two deputies suffer injuries as result of pursuit in Rowan County
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
Concord man sentenced to 75 months in prison for a dog fighting offense and possession of a...
Concord man sentenced to 75 months in prison for a dogfighting offense and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Latest News

Jonathan Wheeler Johnston
Repeat sex offender to spend 25 years in prison on new child porn charges
Law enforcement is looking for two men accused of robbing two people at gunpoint Nov. 17.
Deputies searching for suspects involved in armed robbery
The Diocese of Charlotte acknowledged that an allegation of child sexual abuse has been...
Lawsuit filed, accusing former Charlotte priest of child sexual abuse in the 1990s
Charlotte FC announced the club’s first home game will be against the LA Galaxy at Bank of...
Charlotte FC to play first home game against 5-time MLS champion LA Galaxy in March 2022