Isolated rain tonight, with chilly temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move across the Carolinas tonight, bringing a few rain showers, mainly for areas west of I-77. Colder air moves in for Friday and the weekend, with high temperatures ranging from 55 to 60 degrees. A few rain showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.

Isolated rain early tonight, with mostly cloudy skies.

Partial lunar eclipse peaks at 4:02 AM tonight/Friday morning.

Cool temperatures continue as we approach Thanksgiving.

A partial lunar eclipse will develop tonight, as we are having a full moon. The partial eclipse will begin at 1:02 AM Friday, peaks at 4:02 AM, and ends by 7:03 AM. There may be enough cloud cover around that could inhibit viewing of the full moon and partial lunar eclipse.

A few rain showers will be possible early tonight, mainly confined to the mountains, with cooler air arriving overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the 30s around Charlotte, to 20s in the mountains.

Nov. 18 7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s around Charlotte, to 40s in the mountains.

This weekend is expected to be dry, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s for Saturday, with 40s in the mountains. Sunday will feature increasing clouds through the day, with high temperatures around 60 degrees for Charlotte, and around 50 degrees for the mountains.

Another cold front will move across the Carolinas overnight Sunday into early Monday, bringing another chance for scattered rain and another push of chilly air. Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with isolated rain, and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s. Gusty winds will be possible as well.

Tuesday will be chilly for everyone, with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s around Charlotte, and teens and snow flurries in the NC mountains. Tuesday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the upper 40s around Charlotte, with 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and dry, with high temperatures in the mid-50s around Charlotte, and mid-40s in the mountains.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the 60s.

Have a jacket before you head out the door!

