Indian Land townhome presentation put off, parents fear classroom overcrowding with more housing

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 400 townhomes could be coming to land between Collins and Shelley Mullis Roads.

The Lancaster County planning director says the three developers wanted more time to address comments from the planning commission before presenting the full development plan.

According to him, all the questions are technical items like questions on certain infrastructure. However, the director says the developers’ overall plan looks good to the commission members.

This was supposed to be a public comment meeting where people living near the development could express their approval or problems with the project.

Many speaking out on it have said there is too much traffic and the roads are not keeping up with the new people moving in, but this project was already set aside and zoned for townhomes to come in.

The director says back in 2008, that year’s county council created an ordinance setting aside the land for developers to come in with a plan for new townhomes. So this plan was set in stone years ago.

Beyond traffic and congestion worries, the project is already causing some anxiety with homeowners who are concerned crowded schools could become overcrowded with an influx of new families.

The sounds of construction are something Indian Land residents are used to and more neighbors should prepare for more.

The land between Shelly Mullins and Collins Roads, near the QuikTrip and Sam’s Express Car Wash, is slated to be turned into townhomes.

Not everyone is on board for the new neighbors.

”It’s not what this area needs,” says Jessica Mangan, who lives in a neighborhood just behind the potential new development.

Jessica Mangan thinks about her three kids - two in elementary and one in middle. She says kids pack the schools both elementary and middle.

”They’re at where we were when we left New York. He’s got 27 kids in his class,” she says. “My middle schooler, he doesn’t even have a locker. And part of that is because of COVID but there’s not enough lockers.”

The numbers tell a different story.

In just a few years, the numbers have gone down or stayed level in the elementary and middle schools, but the high school has added almost 500 new kids.

The intermediate school, that took the fifth grade from elementary and sixth grade from the middle school, could have helped these numbers.

Still, Mangan says between this property and even more in the works, there’s just not going to be room for everyone.

”Consider our children. They’ve lost so much already in the past year and a half because of COVID they cant take it. They can’t take having more kids in their classroom,” she says.

There is not a set date when these townhomes could be finished.

