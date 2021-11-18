Gate celebration marks first flight of new commercial passenger service from Concord to Orlando

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A gate celebration will mark the first flight in a new commercial passenger airline route from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport to Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida. Allegiant announced the new route in June.

As the City of Concord continues to grow, so too are Allegiant Air’s offerings to residents and visitors. The airline now offers service to nine destinations across Florida and New Orleans, LA. Allegiant is currently the only commercial airline providing flights out of Concord-Padgett.

Travel through Concord-Padgett Regional Airport continues to rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted air travel in 2020. In the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021-2022, 80,185 passengers traveled through Concord-Padgett, an increase of 110% over the prior year’s first quarter.

