Founder of Charlotte treatment center speaks on overdose milestone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the two men responsible for robbing an arcade in east Charlotte earlier this month.

The incident happened Tuesday, November 2 around 7:30 a.m. at the Flamingo Arcade on Monroe Road.

Surveillance footage from the business shows two men approach the front of the arcade shortly before 7:30 a.m. The men rang the doorbell for the arcade and waited for someone to answer the door, according to Officer Rick Smith of the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance video shows the men rush the employee once he opens the door. The employee is then shoved to the ground.

“The suspects pushed their way past him, assaulted him by striking him in the stomach, knocking him to the floor,” explained Smith.

The officer explained that one man held the employee on the ground at gunpoint while the other man went to collect cash from the business.

“Anytime you point a handgun at somebody, there’s always the potential for somebody to be hurt. That’s about a .40 caliber handgun so that’s a pretty dangerous weapon,” said Smith.

The officer said he was ‘somewhat surprised’ that the suspects decided to carry out the robbery at a business along busy road at such an early hour.

“Criminals a lot of times, they don’t think things out. This road here is a busy thoroughfare to and from uptown. I don’t think they may have thought that part out,” explained Smith.

The surveillance footage from the arcade shows one of the suspects pulling cash from register tills in a back room. Once the men got the cash, they left the business.

Smith said the suspected robbers are believed to be men in their 20s. One of the men is heavyset. The other suspect was wearing a Boston Red Sox hat during the incident. The Crime Stoppers coordinator is hoping the men are identified and charged before they have a chance to commit another crime.

“They’re criminals. This is what they do. This is how they make their money. As opposed to some of us going to work every day, this is what they do, so I’m sure they’d do it again,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.