Excitement, nostalgia felt as old home of Price’s Chicken to be replaced by 30-story tower in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Developers are eyeing a former Charlotte staple that closed its doors to customers over the summer. The new building would bring hundreds of people to South End and more businesses to the steadily growing area.

Excitement mixed with nostalgia is in the air after plans were announced Tuesday about a new luxury high-rise coming to the former Price’s Chicken Coop location in South End.

The restaurant had been open there for 59 years but closed back in June, making way for this project.

Developers plan to build a 30-story luxury high-rise on the half-acre lot.

It will be the tallest building in South End and feature 291 units. The ground floor is also set to have retail and restaurant space.

WBTV talked with some workers and people in the area happy about what the development will bring.

“It says to me that it’ll probably be real good for our business right next door, especially on the weekends,” said Travis Smith, a cashier at Sabor Latin Street Grill, which sits right beside the planned high-rise.

“I think it can be really great, but I do miss seeing some of the staples of Charlotte getting torn down or getting rid of, and I am sad to see some other staples leaving this area pretty recently as well,” Olivia Cox, a resident of Charlotte, added.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and is set to be complete in 2024.

Although there’s excitement over more development coming to South End, some people are concerned about rising rental prices and affordability in the fast-growing area reserved for high earners.

Smith is hopeful the 30-story high-rise will boost business at his job, and he’s hopeful the new development doesn’t drive up rental prices.

“I’m a financially struggling person myself you know and prices rising, I don’t really like stuff like that, I can really foresee things like that, but I just hope that it doesn’t,” Smith added.

With two new luxury high-rises coming to South End, we looked at the average prices for rental units in the area.

According to Rentcafe, the average price is $1,834 a month for a 900 square feet, 1-bedroom apartment in South End.

Charlotte Family Housing - which focuses on empowering families dealing with homelessness - believes more development is okay, but there needs to be a focus on affordability.

“So my concern is that we need to work harder as a community to while supporting additional construction of additional properties and apartments,” Pedro Perez, executive director of Charlotte Family Housing, said. “A portion of those apartments ought to be also for folks that are in that area median income that I discussed between 30 and 80% AMI.”

The area median income for Charlotte is $84,000, but Charlotte Family Housing believes rental prices should accommodate those making between $35k to $60k in the Queen City.

The housing organization adds that the issue of affordable housing is complex and there isn’t one solution to fix the problem in charlotte.

As for the new luxury high-rise planned to be built at the former Price’s Chicken Coop location, there’s no word on prices or if they’ll include affordable units.

