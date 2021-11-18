NC DHHS Flu
Deputies searching for suspects involved in armed robbery

The robbery happened Nov. 17
Law enforcement is looking for two men accused of robbing two people at gunpoint Nov. 17.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint while trying to sell shoes to two unknown suspects in the parking lot of Walmart at 7131 NC 73 Hwy Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective D. Hendrix reported the seller and a friend met with two unknown suspects around 3:30 p.m. after making arrangements through social media to sell them tennis shoes valued at $640. The parties met at the victim’s car to look at the shoes.

While the seller was showing the shoes, both suspects pulled handguns with extended magazines and demanded the shoes as well as any money the two may have.

The seller did not have cash, so the suspects fled with the shoes in a black in color Honda passenger car. They pulled out of the parking lot but the seller did not get a direction of travel.

The suspects are described as follows:

Offender 1 is a black male, 6 feet tall with wavy black hair. He also had braces on his teeth and was wearing a gray hoodie and gray jeans.

Offender 2 is a shorter black male wearing a gray hoodie and possibly purple athletic pants with a white stripe down the side.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Hendrix at 828-455-6762 or Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

