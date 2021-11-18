NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cooler temperatures are on our doorstep

First Alert Weather: Two cold fronts headed our way
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s for the last time of the seven-day forecast today!

  • Few showers possible tonight, overnight
  • Cool & dry weekend ahead
  • Another cold front arrives to start off next week

We’re on our way to the mid-70s again this afternoon, but the approaching cold front will bring changes to the region later tonight. Anticipate scattered showers in the mountain and foothill region by the evening commute, but only a stray shower chance in the Piedmont region overnight.

Clouds should be quick to clear to the east tomorrow morning, but lingering high clouds will be possible as we view the Partial Lunar Eclipse!

Partial Lunar Eclipse
Partial Lunar Eclipse(First Alert Weather)

Morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees will stick around through the weekend as we await yet another cold front. That front will allow for a better chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning and even colder temperatures to start off next week. Tuesday looks to be the coldest of the week, bottoming out in the 20s and not making it out of the 40s by the afternoon hours!

Temperatures will gradually warm to near 60 degrees in the afternoons as we approach Thanksgiving, and any rain chances look to hold off, for now, until the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Four Charlotte men sentenced in ‘strikingly reprehensible’ bank fraud, identity theft scheme
Michelle Hamby and Jeffrey Massey were charged.
Two deputies suffer injuries as result of pursuit in Rowan County
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
Concord man sentenced to 75 months in prison for a dog fighting offense and possession of a...
Concord man sentenced to 75 months in prison for a dogfighting offense and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Latest News

Al Conklin's Thursday morning forecast
Today brings the last of the warm weather
Today brings the last of the warm weather
Today brings the last of the warm weather
High Temps this week
One more mild day before the temperatures DROP
One more mild day before the temperatures DROP
One more mild day before the temperatures DROP