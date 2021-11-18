Cooler temperatures are on our doorstep

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s for the last time of the seven-day forecast today!

Few showers possible tonight, overnight

Cool & dry weekend ahead

Another cold front arrives to start off next week

We’re on our way to the mid-70s again this afternoon, but the approaching cold front will bring changes to the region later tonight. Anticipate scattered showers in the mountain and foothill region by the evening commute, but only a stray shower chance in the Piedmont region overnight.

Clouds should be quick to clear to the east tomorrow morning, but lingering high clouds will be possible as we view the Partial Lunar Eclipse!

Partial Lunar Eclipse (First Alert Weather)

Morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees will stick around through the weekend as we await yet another cold front. That front will allow for a better chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning and even colder temperatures to start off next week. Tuesday looks to be the coldest of the week, bottoming out in the 20s and not making it out of the 40s by the afternoon hours!

Temperatures will gradually warm to near 60 degrees in the afternoons as we approach Thanksgiving, and any rain chances look to hold off, for now, until the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Rachel Coulter

