Charlotte physician, community leader Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown dies after fighting brain tumor, kidney cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte physician and community leader has died after battling a brain tumor and kidney cancer, according to Novant Health.

Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown used her cancer diagnosis to become an advocate for those fighting the disease.

She thought her journey could help others, so she wrote a book with stories of herself and other cancer survivors.

Her book was called “The Unexpected Gift: Profiles in Courage from Cancer Survivorship”

Garmon-Brown also co-chaired the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force.

The task force was formed in early 2015 in response to a 2014 study that found Charlotte was dead last among the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. for economic mobility – the ability to improve one’s economic status. The task force’s goal: Nothing short of breaking the cycle of generational poverty.

