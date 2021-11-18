Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Title IX task force completes its work with little public details

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The task force formed to evaluate how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools handles reported sexual violence on campus has finished its work.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston announced Thursday that the final Title IX task force meeting was Wednesday night.

“I’m thankful for the time and positive energy our students put into this important work. I look forward to reviewing the report of their recommendations,” Winston said.

The Title IX task force was announced in August in the wake of scrutiny over how CMS handles reported rapes and sexual assaults.

The scrutiny was prompted by a WBTV investigation centered around Myers Park High School.

So far, the school district has made almost no details public about how the task force has worked.

Superintendent Earnest Winston has said he will release a public report on what action he will take after reviewing the task force’s work.

