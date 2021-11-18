NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers left out of proposed N.C. budget

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School leaders are concerned the proposed North Carolina budget could have your child’s teacher feeling undervalued.

The state budget does call for raises for all teachers, but there is an extra $100 million allocated to supplement some teachers’ pay.

However, teachers in Mecklenburg County won’t see a dime of that money.

‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’

State politicians decided to divide it among teachers in counties that don’t have a large tax base.

The thinking is leaders in richer counties can afford to fill the gap in teacher pay.

The budget passed through the Senate with a 40-8 vote.

