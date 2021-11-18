Charlotte FC to play first home game against 5-time MLS champion LA Galaxy in March 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC announced the club’s first home game will be against the LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8 p.m.

The club says broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks during the full Major League Soccer schedule release.

“This match is a massive opportunity for Charlotte FC to make our first impression in Major League Soccer, but also to soccer’s global audience,” said Club President Nick Kelly. “Playing against one of the most recognizable brands in the world in our inaugural home match only heightens the anticipation and makes this a truly historic moment in Charlotte sports history. We’ve been bold in making our goals known for this match—to achieve a sellout crowd and have the most attended game in league history—and we’re confident everyone across the Carolinas will come together to create an unrivaled environment to help bring home the first of many points at Bank of America Stadium.”

LA Galaxy, one of Major League Soccer’s founding members and the club that brought global superstar David Beckham to the United States in 2007, is a five-time MLS Cup Champion. Their roster currently features one of Mexico’s biggest stars and all-time leading goal scorer—former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Earlier this month, MLS announced the details of the 2022 season.

The regular season kicks off on February 26 and will conclude with Decision Day on October 9.

MLS Cup will be played on November 5, more than two weeks ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 home opener will be the second match of the season as Charlotte FC will open away from home on the opening weekend.

The match against the Galaxy will be one of Charlotte FC’s eight games against opponents from the Western Conference while the other 26 will be played against fellow Eastern Conference Foes.

The full MLS regular season schedule will be announced later this year.

Upper-level Inaugural Match tickets are available starting at $15 at CharlotteFootballClub.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.