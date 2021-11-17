NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. chopped down, to be delivered this weekend

The tree was chosen last month and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 159 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina pine tree will soon be the centerpiece of the White House’s Christmas decorations.

On Wednesday, a large tree grown at Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, in Ashe County, was chopped down. The tree was chosen last month and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

The tree is getting loaded up and will soon be delivered at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

Related: White House Christmas Tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. for eighth time

Rusty and Beau will present the tree to First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday.

This is the eighth time that the White House Christmas Tree has been grown in Ashe County.

It is also the third time the White House has picked a tree from Peak Farms. Trees were picked from there in 2008 and 2012.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to...
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI, per report

Latest News

South Carolina reports first flu-related death of season
Man struck, killed by car in west Charlotte
stock footage of judge's gavel
Four Charlotte men sentenced in ‘strikingly reprehensible’ bank fraud, identity theft scheme
Two teens hospitalized after crashing into back of stopped N.C. school bus