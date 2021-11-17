White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. chopped down, to be delivered this weekend

This article has 159 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina pine tree will soon be the centerpiece of the White House’s Christmas decorations.

On Wednesday, a large tree grown at Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, in Ashe County, was chopped down. The tree was chosen last month and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

The tree is getting loaded up and will soon be delivered at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.

Rusty and Beau will present the tree to First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday.

This is the eighth time that the White House Christmas Tree has been grown in Ashe County.

It is also the third time the White House has picked a tree from Peak Farms. Trees were picked from there in 2008 and 2012.

