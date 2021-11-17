NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. to be harvested Wednesday

The tree was chosen last month and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 159 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A big present will be picked up in Ashe County Wednesday before heading to the White House.

This year’s Christmas tree is coming from right here in North Carolina.

Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson are harvesting the tree at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The tree was chosen last month and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

Related: White House Christmas Tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. for eighth time

After it’s harvested, the tree will then be shipped up to Washington D.C., where Rusty and Beau will present the tree to First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday.

This is the eighth time that the White House Christmas Tree has been grown in Ashe County.

It is also the third time the White House has picked a tree from Peak Farms. Trees were picked from there in 2008 and 2012.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County

Latest News

The Norvell Theatre is once again abuzz with singing and dancing, as student actors from across...
The Piedmont Players welcome guest director for highly anticipated production of Frozen, Jr.
Shown, from left, are Dr. Anthony Davis, Livingstone College chief operating officer; Liberian...
Livingstone College, City of Salisbury seek partnership with Liberia
Town hall aims to curb violence on CMS school grounds
Town hall aims to curb violence on CMS school grounds
For the 8th year, bonsai artists from all over the USA will show their bonsai trees in the...
Popular Winter Silhouette bonsai show returning to Kannapolis in December