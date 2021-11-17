White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. to be harvested Wednesday

This article has 159 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A big present will be picked up in Ashe County Wednesday before heading to the White House.

This year’s Christmas tree is coming from right here in North Carolina.

Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson are harvesting the tree at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The tree was chosen last month and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

Related: White House Christmas Tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. for eighth time

After it’s harvested, the tree will then be shipped up to Washington D.C., where Rusty and Beau will present the tree to First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday.

This is the eighth time that the White House Christmas Tree has been grown in Ashe County.

It is also the third time the White House has picked a tree from Peak Farms. Trees were picked from there in 2008 and 2012.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.