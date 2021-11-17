Two teens hospitalized after crashing into back of stopped N.C. school bus

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two North Carolina teenagers were injured when the car they were in smashed into the back of a stopped school bus Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Scotland County School District, two females, between the ages of 14 and 19 were leaving Scotland County High School when they ran into the back of a school bus that was stopped at a railroad crossing.

One was airlifted to a hospital and the other was taken to a local hospital, a Facebook post from the district said.

District officials said there were two students and two school staff members on the bus at the time of the wreck. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials have not said if there are any charges pending.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.