Two deputies suffer injuries as result of pursuit in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies were injured after being involved in a chase late Tuesday night.

The incident began at approximately 11:00 p.m. when Sergeant J. Naves, working with Deputy J. Lutz, noticed a 2021 Volkswagen Passat parked behind Food Lion on Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury. As the deputies approached the car, the driver turned on the lights and began to drive away.

A traffic stop was made minutes later on Holly Avenue. Deputies identified the driver as Jeffrey Wayne Massey. Massey, 49, has an extensive criminal record, including a conviction for second degree murder, and a charge of indecent exposure related to a 2014 incident at the South Rowan branch of the Rowan Public Library. The passenger was identified as Michelle Hamby.

Deputies say Massey attempted to flee the traffic stop, and while doing so, dragged deputy Lutz for approximately 50 feet. According to the report, Lutz sustained injuries to his “head, knuckles, wrists, fingers, elbows, knees, right ankle, and right shoulder.”

A high speed pursuit then followed as deputies tried to stop Massey and Hamby. Deputies noted that they saw numerous items being thrown out of Massey’s car windows during the pursuit. The pursuit extended for approximately 20 miles with speeds reaching 120 miles-an-hour. The pursuit included Statesville Blvd., Hurley School Road, Highway 801, Briggs Road, Highway152, Saw Road, and ended on Cannon Farm Road.

Massey passed several other vehicles, drove in the wrong lane of travel, and failed to stop for any stop signs or stoplights. He drove “head-on towards law enforcement officers.” The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was able to use stop sticks to slow Massey’s car. Sgt. Naves was able to use the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver to finally stop Massey.

Investigators say Massey initially attempted to run from deputies but was “quickly taken into custody.” During the apprehension Master Deputy K. Peoples suffered a serious injury to one finger. Massey and Hamby were also injured.

Peoples, Lutz, Massey, and Hamby were all transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Massey was charged with seven counts of assault on a government officials with a deadly weapon, felony flee to elude arrest, resist, obstruct, delay, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1 million

Hamby was charged with two counts of assault on a government official, felony possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony aid and abet flee to elude arrest. Bond was set at $25,000.

