Town hall aims to curb violence on CMS school grounds

There have been fights, lockdowns and guns found on campuses. On Wednesday night, parents are coming together to help find a solution.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials are inviting Hopewell High School parents to a town hall to address violence and how to stop it.

Over the past three months, WBTV has talked about violence on school grounds in Charlotte.

Related coverage:

New parent led programs at Hopewell High School after guns were recovered

‘What do we do to keep our kids safe’: CMS parent, community organizations say more needs to be done following another school lockdown

Parents WBTV spoke with said they’re alarmed. Fifteen guns have been found on multiple CMS campuses over the last three months.

Now, parents and school board members like Rhonda Creek don’t want to stand idle.

Creek says Wednesday night’s town hall will continue an ongoing conversation about safety. It comes after parents at Hopewell High School planned to start new safety programs this week, like “Dads on Duty” and “Moms on a Mission”.

The goal is to bring more eyes and ears into the school by having parents monitor classrooms, hallways, and bathrooms during the day.

Wednesday’s town hall meeting will be held at Lake Forest Church in Huntersville at 7 p.m.

At previous CMS school board meetings, parents have brought up other ideas like clear backpacks, metal detectors and parent support groups.

WBTV will follow up on what comes out of this town hall and provide updates on what happens on school grounds in the meantime.

