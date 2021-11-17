NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Semitruck crushes car, driver survives with minor injuries

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) – The driver of a car flattened by a semitruck on a bridge in Washington state Tuesday afternoon managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to troopers.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Oliphant said in a Tweet. “In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)

All lanes of the bridge were closed while crews worked to get the semitruck off the car.

Oliphant said traffic was causing the bridge to move, making the semitruck unstable. Eventually, a tow was able to lift the front end of the semi and lanes were re-opened to traffic.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Nissan Altimas have an overall 5-star safety rating on models made after 2012.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to...
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI, per report

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
This is the third time the White House has picked a tree from Peak Farms in Jefferson, N.C.
White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. chopped down, to be delivered this weekend
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors return for Day 2 of deliberations
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in 1st 2 weeks
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.