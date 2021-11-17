Salisbury man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for several robberies

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Christopher Darnell Pharr of Salisbury was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny from the person, and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, Pharr admitted his status as a habitual felon. Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Pharr to a minimum of 88 months to a maximum of 118 months in prison, and also ordered Pharr to pay restitution and recommended substance abuse counseling.

On December 14, 2020, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to Days Inn on Bendix Dr. in reference to a robbery. The witness stated that two suspects entered the hotel and one was armed with a handgun. The suspect with the handgun demanded money and opened a drawer and took approximately $200.00 in cash. Both suspects left the scene. Pharr was later identified as being the suspect who did not have a handgun in his possession at the time.

On December 17, 2020, officers with the Salisbury Police Department responded to Carolina Farm Credit on Statesville Blvd. in reference to a robbery. A witness stated that the suspect, later identified as Pharr, entered the business through a rear door that is not open to the public but was unlocked at the time. Pharr said that he had an appointment and then demanded money, however, Carolina Farm Credit is a loan office and does not have cash on hand. Pharr then stole a purse that was on a table and fled the scene. According to a witness, Pharr did not display or threaten the use of a weapon. Another witness ran to the parking lot and was able to retrieve the purse before Pharr left in a vehicle. A witness called 911 and provided the vehicle description.

During this period of time, officers were dispatched to Marlow’s BBQ restaurant on Statesville Blvd. in reference to a robbery. A witness stated a suspect walked in the back door through the kitchen and stated he had a gun and would shoot the witness. The suspect, later identified as Pharr, reached over the counter, opened the register, and obtained approximately $306.00 in cash then left. A short time later, officers were able to locate the vehicle and Pharr was taken in custody. He appeared to be impaired and stated that he had a substance abuse problem.

Pharr had been previously convicted of felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Barrett Poppler and the Salisbury Police Department in removing another repeat offender from our community.

