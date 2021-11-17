Advertisement

Retired race horse shot and killed at boarding farm near York, deputies say

The horse, named “Deuces Take Em,” was the only horse killed at the farm on Sierra Road west of York, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The horse, named “Deuces Take Em,” was the only horse killed at the farm on Sierra Road west of...
The horse, named “Deuces Take Em,” was the only horse killed at the farm on Sierra Road west of York, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.((Source: KSLA News 12))
By ANDREW DYS | Rock Hill Herald
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A retired race horse worth thousands of dollars was found shot to death Sunday at a boarding farm near York, officials said.

The horse, named “Deuces Take Em,” was the only horse killed at the farm on Sierra Road west of York, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the farm after the owner of the boarding farm found the dead horse. Other horses had been let out of a fenced area, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The other horses were unhurt, officials said.

The owner of the race horse told deputies the horse was retired, worth as much as $10,000, and boarded at the South Carolina farm.

The killing of the horse remains under investigation by sheriff’s office detectives. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Rock Hill Herald. All rights reserved.

News

‘Getting them out of Afghanistan was the easy part’: Refugees struggle to find affordable housing in Charlotte

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Hicks
For some of those people, a new life would be here in the Queen City, but putting down roots has been harder than they may have expected.

South Carolina

Book that sparked a statewide schools review won’t return to Fort Mill SC libraries

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By JOHN MARKS | Rock Hill Herald
The book was removed from circulation in high school media centers and in the district online catalog while the review process took place.

Great Health Divide

The skyrocketing price of medicine and how it impacts rural N.C. areas

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Bridging the Great Health Divide: What’s not new is the skyrocketing price of medicine - the very thing that saves people’s lives.