Retired race horse shot and killed at boarding farm near York, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - A retired race horse worth thousands of dollars was found shot to death Sunday at a boarding farm near York, officials said.

The horse, named “Deuces Take Em,” was the only horse killed at the farm on Sierra Road west of York, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the farm after the owner of the boarding farm found the dead horse. Other horses had been let out of a fenced area, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The other horses were unhurt, officials said.

The owner of the race horse told deputies the horse was retired, worth as much as $10,000, and boarded at the South Carolina farm.

The killing of the horse remains under investigation by sheriff’s office detectives. No arrests have been made.

