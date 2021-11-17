Racing considerations in state budget signal hope for folks in North Wilkesboro

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Could the engines be revving again at an iconic racetrack in North Carolina? The state’s proposed budget this year contains millions for infrastructure and other improvements at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Rockingham Speedway, and $18 million for the North Wilkesboro Speedway that has been mostly idle since 1996.

The pandemic relief fund includes $13 million for a similar project for Charlotte Motor Speedway and $9 million for infrastructure needs for Rockingham Speedway.

That money could pay for things like asphalt repair, fixing the grandstands and bathrooms. Volunteers have been working to clean up the property, and a group called Save The Speedway has been heading up efforts to bring racing back to the historic track. Signs proclaiming WE WANT YOU BACK, along with the speedway logo, are seen all over town.

Wilkes County commissioners are required to provide a 25% match, or $4.5 million. Folks in North Wilkesboro have fingers crossed that racing could make a return.

For years the track was the engine that drove the local economy, but it stopped in 1996 except for occasional events, and the track became dilapidated. Now, there’s new hope.

“We hope we have racing back here again,” said Keith Huffman. Huffman manages the IGA grocery store just up the road and is a big proponent of seeing the return of racing.

“Businesses in Wilkes County looking forward to watching our businesses grow again with the speedway and the revenue it brings to a county,” Huffman said.

In downtown North Wilkesboro, signs of fall comingle with signs of the holidays, and those WE WANT YOU BACK signs point to a possible new season at a local landmark.

“And it has been for the last few months the talk around town, we’ve heard a little bit, the whispers that things are started to head in the right direction, quite frankly, it’s what our town needs,” said Brad Luty.

Luty and his business partner run the Dispensary, a restaurant and pub in downtown North Wilkesboro.

“It’s been a longtime coming and we’re excited to see what happens now,” Luty said.

Across the street is an antiques shop run by Anna Holland.

“I’m sure it would be tremendous,” Holland said. “I don’t study the logistics, the politics, I know it’s heavily involved but it would have to be good for the town.”

And at the track things do look better. Much of the overgrown weeds and trees have now been removed and it’s obvious that the track at least looks better than it did just a few months ago. Combine that with the potential for $18 million from the state, and it has folks hopeful.

“The smell of racing feels a whole lot closer,” Huffman added.

The owner of the track is Speedway Motorsports and Marcus Smith. In May, after money was allocated for the track as part of the American Rescue Plan, SMI released a statement regarding North Wilkesboro that said in part, “the proposed allocations from the American Rescue Plan can have a significant impact on renovating parts of Charlotte Motor Speedway as well as starting restoration efforts at North Wilkesboro. Our team at Speedway Motorsports will get to work on the best ways these funds could be utilized.”

