NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ to be sentenced Wednesday for role in Jan. 6 riot

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a prison term of longer than four years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is asking for the longest sentence yet for a defendant charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors are asking for Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” to be sentenced to a prison term of more than four years, followed by three years on supervised release.

Chansley, who has been in jail for nearly 10 months, is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Pictures of Chansley went viral after the Jan. 6 attack. He appeared shirtless, wearing face paint and a horned, furry headdress while he led others through the Capitol, shouting into a bullhorn.

Prosecutors said in a sentencing request that they hope to use Chansley’s sentence as an example to deter future attacks on the government.

Chansley has agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution and is asking the court to sentence him to time served, so he would be released from jail immediately.

Prosecutors said Chansley showed little remorse after the Jan. 6 attack.

In September he pleaded to a felony charge of obstructing Congress’ certification of the 2020 vote.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to...
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI, per report

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video
A view of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 7, 2020.
First human trial of Alzheimer’s disease nasal vaccine to begin at Boston hospital
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses to begin in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery