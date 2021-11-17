The Piedmont Players welcome guest director for highly anticipated production of Frozen, Jr.

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Norvell Theatre in Salisbury is once again abuzz with singing and dancing, as student actors from across Cabarrus and Rowan counties are preparing to present Disney’s Frozen, Jr.

This version of the wildly popular movie and Broadway musical is tailor-made for student actors and audiences. It features all of the familiar songs from the movie, plus new music and story elements made especially for the stage version.

Guest directing for this production is theatre professional, Melanie Cornelison. A graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in theatre and dance and a minor in music, Cornelison was most recently Artistic Director of Paramount Theatre Arts in Ashland, Kentucky, and previously served as Education Director of the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mt. Airy. She recently relocated to Mocksville and is excited to work on her first project with The Piedmont Players. Cornelison is an award-winning theatre director and choreographer, with accolades from the Southeastern Theatre Conference, the American Association of Community Theatre, and the Kentucky Theatre Association.

Other members of the production team include: Kyra Bracey, choreographer; Caroline Stephenson, music director; Ashley Ward, costume designer, Jennifer W. O’Kelly, lighting designer; John Vanderwoude, technical director. The student stage manager is Allex Phoenix.

The Piedmont Players have been looking forward to presenting Frozen, Jr. since 2019, after the original production date was delayed due to the pandemic. Auditions drew children and teens from across the region. The large cast features students from 1st-12th grades. The production is sponsored by F&M Bank.

Members of the cast include: Kara Holt, Maggie Cross, Nora Malek, Madi Callahan, Natalie Callahan, Josie Allen, Sophie Hash, Aymen Bronson, Luke Bardinas, Finley Driggers, Kira Miller, Lizzie Brilliant, Asher Pethel, Jakob Wagner, Jeffrey Moreno, Lucy Black, Tin Yan Ng, Mattie Austin, Dempsey Rowland, Teague Rowland, Dorie Clark, Piper Waters, Olivia Bentley, Anna Lynne Marino, Anna Bentley, June Tilley, Abby Bogle, Margaret Redmond, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Penelope Sease, Liam Aldridge, Anastasia Aldridge, Grace Santiago.

Frozen, Jr. will be presented December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 7:30pm and December 5, 12, and 19 at 2:30pm in the Norvell Theatre, 131 E. Fisher St. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors and can be purchased at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling the Box Office at 704-633-5471.

