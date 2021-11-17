Our warm stretch comes to an end Thursday

NC DHHS Flu
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are well above average for the time being, but a cool down is on the way.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Warm, mostly dry Thursday ahead
  • Few showers Thursday night-Friday morning
  • Much cooler by the weekend

We’re warming up quickly today now that high pressure has moved out to our east.

Highs will reach the mid-upper 70s this afternoon and will be very comparable for our Thursday afternoon as well.

Eventually, our next cold front will arrive on our doorstep, bringing a few showers to the area late Thursday night, and much cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

Expect to start off Saturday morning below freezing, with high temperatures only in the mid-50s.

We’ll be a tad warmer Sunday and Monday before our next cold front brings even cooler temperatures to the region next week!

That second cold front will have a better rain chance associated with it, but 7-day rain totals still don’t look to exceed 0.5″.

Heading into the extended range, we’ll be timing out a third cold front that could impact our temperatures and rain chances heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Be sure to stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

