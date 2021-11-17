NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One more mild day before the temperatures DROP

By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the course of the next seven days, we will have highs in the 40s... 50s... 60s and 70s. At some point, everyone should be happy, right?

  • Thursday highs in the 70s
  • Friday 15-20° cooler
  • Cool weekend

We are in for some significant temperature changes. First of all, we may start the day tomorrow with some morning fog. After that, we have one more day in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mild and breezy before a cold front moves through in the evening. That front will bring a few stray showers. The best chance will be in the mountains but even those should be fairly light. The 10% chance of a shower in the evening goes up to a 20% chance overnight. Temperatures will start to fall at night. We will wake up to the low 40s by Friday morning.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WBTV)

The bigger change will be felt during the day on Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. It will be sunny and dry though. The weekend looks just as nice. Highs will remain cool as we reach the mid 50s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Don’t worry about any rain for the weekend.

The next rain chance will arrive on Monday along with the next cold front. This one will bring even colder air! After a few morning showers, temperatures will reach the upper 50s on Monday. By Monday night, lows will fall to the upper 20s and highs will only reach the upper 40s on Tuesday.

Make it a great evening!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
West Charlotte fatal crash
Fatal crash under investigation in west Charlotte, roads closed for several hours

Latest News

One more mild day before the temperatures DROP
One more mild day before the temperatures DROP
Our warm stretch comes to an end Thursday
Our warm stretch comes to an end Thursday
WBTV's Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast
WBTV's Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast
It's going to be unseasonably warm for the middle of the week.
First Alert: Unseasonably warm weather holds a while longer