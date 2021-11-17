One more mild day before the temperatures DROP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the course of the next seven days, we will have highs in the 40s... 50s... 60s and 70s. At some point, everyone should be happy, right?

Thursday highs in the 70s

Friday 15-20° cooler

Cool weekend

We are in for some significant temperature changes. First of all, we may start the day tomorrow with some morning fog. After that, we have one more day in the mid 70s. Thursday will be mild and breezy before a cold front moves through in the evening. That front will bring a few stray showers. The best chance will be in the mountains but even those should be fairly light. The 10% chance of a shower in the evening goes up to a 20% chance overnight. Temperatures will start to fall at night. We will wake up to the low 40s by Friday morning.

Weekend Forecast (WBTV)

The bigger change will be felt during the day on Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. It will be sunny and dry though. The weekend looks just as nice. Highs will remain cool as we reach the mid 50s on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Don’t worry about any rain for the weekend.

The next rain chance will arrive on Monday along with the next cold front. This one will bring even colder air! After a few morning showers, temperatures will reach the upper 50s on Monday. By Monday night, lows will fall to the upper 20s and highs will only reach the upper 40s on Tuesday.

