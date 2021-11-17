National Adoption Awareness Month: WBTV speaks to Charlotte area adoptive and foster parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now, during National Adoption Awareness Month, we’re highlighting the importance of foster care and adoption.

DSS’s Youth and Family Services Division says, currently, they have 19 children available for adoption that are awaiting a forever home.

“You know, I had the most abusive dad you could think of so at the age of 10, I ran away and became a street kid,” said Peter Mutabazi.

He says, at his lowest, someone saw him and helped change his life.

“I wanted to do the same, I wanted to do what he did for me and so for me, that’s why I was drawn to foster care.”

Not only is Mutabazi fostering 3 children, but he also adopted his son when he was 13 years old.

“It’s been really a learning lesson and a joy to be there for kids and to see them transition – some go back, some get adopted, and some I get a chance to be their forever family.”

Another North Carolina adoptive parent is Cyndie Truax.

Truax said, “It is such a life-opening and life-altering commitment and it’s such a blessing.”

Truax adopted her daughter from North Carolina and one of her sons from Africa.

Working at Christian Adoption Services, she sees firsthand the need for adoptions and foster parents.

Truax said, “Those foster children, in that component, tend to be the children as you mentioned are older – 10 years old and up or sibling sets—and those can be tricky children to find placements for.”

Truax says sometimes when it comes to foster care, a parent’s rights become terminated and then adoption becomes an option.

She says, we need parents willing to open their homes and hearts to children of all ages.

Parents like Mutabazi.

Mutabazi said, “They’ve given me grace and mercy and patience that I didn’t have so it’s a give and take and it’s truly been a joy for me that I’m a better human than I was then.”

According to North Carolina regulations, a married couple or single person can be an adoptive family.

Mutabazi is a single dad.

You have to be 18-years-old to adopt and 21-years-old to foster.

