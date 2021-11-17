CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - November 17 is World Prematurity Day. Approximately 15 million babies are born preterm each year, which is roughly 1-in-10 of all babies born worldwide.

Logan and Everlee Swink were born at 35-weeks old. Not the most critical of early babies born—they at least made it to the third term inside their momma—but the twins did each spend ten days in NICU. That was 2018. The picture at the bottom of the split screen is this year: They’re 3-years old.

“I would like to take a moment and share about my two amazing kids,” Christie Swink wrote from their home in Claremont. “They had a rough start, but we’re amazed at their journey since graduating NICU, and everything that has happened since.”

Having twins is always a more complicated process. Everlee’s traumatic start began before she was just 24-hours old: Her left lung collapsed.

“She was on a vent for four days,” Christie said. “No one was allowed to touch her because her heart rate would drop if we did. Remembering that time after her birth is hard, but she did grow enough to get off the vent, and did amazingly well, until both she and Logan were re-admitted to the hospital at 7-weeks-old.”

#MollysKids: World Prematurity Day (WBTV)

At that time, their doctor in Hickory insisted something was wrong. Christie says this pediatrician who stayed on it—she believes—saved her babies lives.

“Without Doctor Millisaps help (at Unifour Pediatrics) insisting we get to the bottom of what was wrong with the twins, I’m not positive we’d still have them,” Christie said. “And because of this good doctor, we learned Everlee had a hole in the right side, the bottom portion, of her heart. To this day it causes her heart to become dilated. She’ll have surgery—Maybe open heart? Maybe something less intense? We probably won’t know until they start the procedure—next summer in 2022.”

#MollysKids: World Prematurity Day (Family photo)

Logan, meantime, had different issues.

“Logan—who I also call my Logie Bear—is my epilepsy warrior,” Christie said. “He had his first grand mal seizure at 7-weeks-old but then about the time we learned Everlee had a hole in hear heart, Logan stopped breathing after one really bad grand mal. He had to be rushed to Brenner Children’s Hospital. It took him over a week there to finally return to ‘normal’.”

Having twins with different unknowns is a special kind-of scary, Christie says.

#MollysKids: World Prematurity Day (Family photo)

But as with any child living with uphill medical battles, their challenges don’t define them. They’re still just kids. Everlee loves baby dolls, Baby Shark, and following around her older siblings. Logan started walking late—at 19-months—but hasn’t sat still since. He loves Mickey Mouse, cars, trucks, and anything with wheels and crocodiles.

They also have three older siblings, Christie said, and never have a moment to be bored.

Welcome to #MollysKids, Everlee and Logan.

-Molly

PS: For those who work with preemies and understand the special needs they demand, you might like to know that Charlotte’s chapter of March of Dimes is having its annual gala fundraiser this Saturday in Uptown. Local beloved chefs will be showing off their food as we raise money for March of Dimes - Greater Piedmont Division (Charlotte NC). More just an FYI. I’ll post some pictures this weekend.

