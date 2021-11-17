NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Miramax sues Quentin Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Director Quentin Tarantino poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in...
Director Quentin Tarantino poses for photographers upon arrival at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Sunday, Feb. 2 2020. In a suit filed Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, Miramax is suing director Tarantino over the director’s plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his work on “Pulp Fiction.”(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miramax filed a lawsuit Tuesday against director Quentin Tarantino over the director’s plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his work on “Pulp Fiction.”

The entertainment company alleges that Tarantino’s planned offerings violate the copyrights it holds to the director’s 1994 film, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

Tarantino recently announced plans to sell seven NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are digital works rendered unique and attached to a specific owner through cryptocurrency technology.

The NFTs to go on sale next month include scanned digital copies of handwritten script pages for uncut versions of scenes from the film, with audio commentary and other elements. Each will also include “secret” aspects accessible only to the owner.

“Tarantino’s conduct has forced Miramax to bring this lawsuit against a valued collaborator in order to enforce, preserve, and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable film properties,” the company said in the lawsuit. “Left unchecked, Tarantino’s conduct could mislead others into believing Miramax is involved in his venture. And it could also mislead others into believing they have the rights to pursue similar deals.”

An email seeking comment sent to a representative for Tarantino was not immediately returned.

According to the lawsuit, Tarantino’s attorneys responded to cease-and-desist letters from Miramax by saying the sales fall under the partial rights Tarantino held from the production, including the rights to screenplay publication.

The lawsuit asks a judge to forbid sale of the NFTs and any similar violation of Miramax copyrights, and asks for Tarantino to pay its legal fees and any related costs.

“Pulp Fiction,” the 1994 film starring Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta, took Tarantino from touted indie director to major filmmaking star.

It was one of several films he made with Miramax, which was then helmed by brothers Harvey and Bob Weinstein.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
Dozens of families lost their homes following a massive fire at a Pineville apartment complex...
Investigation continues after massive Pineville apartment fire destroys multiple units

Latest News

In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury
Change this caption before publishing
One person killed in York County, suspect in custody
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Jan. 6 panel eyes Meadows contempt vote but ‘won’t rush’
Fatal crash under investigation in west Charlotte, roads closed for several hours