NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Masks remain as COVID numbers in Meck Co. slowly heads in wrong direction

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the start of the holiday season inches closer, many in Mecklenburg County are hoping to do away with the mask requirement.

But, not too fast.

After a positive trend, the percent positivity rate has increased over the last seven days from 5.2 percent on Nov. 8, to six percent on Nov. 14.

As of Tuesday, if the county’s positivity rate is at five percent or below for seven consecutive days, the current mask mandate would end.

It’s possible the increase could be due to more people getting tested ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

CONTEXT: Health leaders to give update on Mecklenburg County COVID-19 cases

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. We’re both flight attendants so kind of scared us being exposed more often than not. And she started showing some symptoms so we wanted to be safe and go ahead and get tested since we have family coming into town,” said Tristen Rabb.

Rabb waited Tuesday at StarMed in west Charlotte for her test results. Thankfully, she says they came back negative.

“We just both received negative tests. Yeah, our family can come in this weekend,” she added.

But not everyone is getting these results. During Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris provided an update on the county’s COVID numbers.

As for the increase, the reason is not clear.

“We’re continuing to watch this over time to see if these are trends or just some increases that may be related to Halloween. We’re not sure at this point,” said Harris.

She also offered guidance heading into the holiday season.

“We need people if they’re eligible to get vaccinated, we need people to get their children vaccinated, we need those who are eligible for boosters to get vaccinated,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
Dozens of families lost their homes following a massive fire at a Pineville apartment complex...
Investigation continues after massive Pineville apartment fire destroys multiple units

Latest News

Teacher Education
‘An amazing investment:’ Gaston County Schools teacher is hopeful for proposed state budget including teacher bonuses, pay raises
Fatal crash under investigation in west Charlotte, roads closed for several hours
Fatal crash under investigation in west Charlotte, roads closed for several hours
Firefighters battle large house fire in Lake Wylie
Firefighters battle large house fire in Lake Wylie
Masks remain as COVID numbers in Meck Co. slowly heads in wrong direction
Masks remain as COVID numbers in Meck Co. slowly heads in wrong direction