Masks remain as COVID numbers in Meck Co. slowly heads in wrong direction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the start of the holiday season inches closer, many in Mecklenburg County are hoping to do away with the mask requirement.

But, not too fast.

After a positive trend, the percent positivity rate has increased over the last seven days from 5.2 percent on Nov. 8, to six percent on Nov. 14.

As of Tuesday, if the county’s positivity rate is at five percent or below for seven consecutive days, the current mask mandate would end.

It’s possible the increase could be due to more people getting tested ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. We’re both flight attendants so kind of scared us being exposed more often than not. And she started showing some symptoms so we wanted to be safe and go ahead and get tested since we have family coming into town,” said Tristen Rabb.

Rabb waited Tuesday at StarMed in west Charlotte for her test results. Thankfully, she says they came back negative.

“We just both received negative tests. Yeah, our family can come in this weekend,” she added.

But not everyone is getting these results. During Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris provided an update on the county’s COVID numbers.

As for the increase, the reason is not clear.

“We’re continuing to watch this over time to see if these are trends or just some increases that may be related to Halloween. We’re not sure at this point,” said Harris.

She also offered guidance heading into the holiday season.

“We need people if they’re eligible to get vaccinated, we need people to get their children vaccinated, we need those who are eligible for boosters to get vaccinated,” she said.

