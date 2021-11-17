NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Manhattan DA to ask for exoneration of convicted Malcolm X assassins

The Manhattan district attorney will ask a court to exonerate the two men convicted of...
The Manhattan district attorney will ask a court to exonerate the two men convicted of assassinating Malcolm X in 1965.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing, according to a news report Wednesday.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who spent decades in prison for the crime, were being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office. A court date is expected Thursday.

“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper.

Malcolm X was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

The two men were then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson. Aziz, 83, was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to...
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI, per report

Latest News

Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses starts in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Skyland Restaurant on South Boulevard. (Credit: Jeff Willhelm | The Charlotte Observer)
Charlotte restaurant that feeds the needy to close on Thanksgiving for first time since 2005
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury asks to see video on Day 2 of deliberations