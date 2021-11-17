Man struck, killed by car in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was struck and killed while walking in west Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Police said 67-year-old Thomas Allison was walking on Wilkinson Boulevard when he was struck by a car.

Officers responded just before 7 p.m. when they found Allison lying in the road and a 2000 Chevrolet Impala with damage. Allison was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Allison was walking in the road in a non-crosswalk area while in the car’s lane of travel when he was struck by the right side of the Chevy Impala.

Police said impairment and speed are not suspected as factors to this crash for the driver of the Chevy. But impairment is suspected of Allison, pending toxicology results.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1.

