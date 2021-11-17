NC DHHS Flu
‘It’s the beginning’: Mecklenburg County commissioners pass nondiscrimination ordinance

Mecklenburg County is now the 13th local government in the state to approve LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination protections.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County commissioners voted unanimously to officially pass the county’s nondiscrimination ordinance.

“It’s the beginning. We have to continue to do this. I swear tomorrow there will be somebody that will be discriminated against. And we have to keep fighting for the dignity of our neighbors, Commissioner Pat Cotham said.

The ordinance protects residents and visitors from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, natural hairstyle, and other characteristics in employment and public accommodations.

Last month, the board voted on advancing the ordinance.

Related: Mecklenburg Co. leaders vote to advance nondiscrimination ordinance to expand protection to LGBTQ community

Mecklenburg County is now the 13th local government in the state to approve LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination protections.

Advocates say the changes have been a long time coming and they’re optimistic.

“It is important to me. Being a native Charlottean, being a black, cisgender, pansexual woman with natural hair, to be able to go into a workplace and be told to tone it down, that I’m too ethnic...” Quin Williams, community outreach director for Charlotte Black Pride, previously said.

