Four Charlotte men sentenced in ‘strikingly reprehensible’ bank fraud, identity theft scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A federal judge sentenced four Charlotte men to prison for their involvement in a bank fraud and identity theft scheme, prosecutors said.

According to U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr., sentenced 31-year-old Jamel Johnson to 70 months in prison, 30-year-old David Clarke to 54 months in prison, 32-year-old Justin Parks to 65 months in prison, and 27-year-old Mikael Roberts to 57 months in prison.

On June 19, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted the four men for executing a bank fraud scheme using stolen identities. According to court documents and the sentencing hearings, from as early as April 2019, the four obtained over the internet and elsewhere multiple victims’ Personal Identifying Information, including names, Social Security Numbers, dates of birth, and addresses, which they used to apply for and obtain fraudulent bank loans – including automobile and personal loans – and other goods, such as Apple iPhones and iPads.

During the course of the scheme, the four fraudulently attempted to obtain more than $1 million in fraudulent loans and merchandise, prosecutors said.

In September and October 2020, federal wire fraud charges were filed separately against Johnson and Clarke for using stolen identities to obtain COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance benefits, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to court documents, over the course of the investigation into the bank loan scheme, law enforcement discovered that Johnson and Clarke were executing a separate scheme involving COVID-19 UI benefits. Court records show that Johnson and Clarke defrauded the U.S. Department of Labor, the state of Wisconsin, and the state of Arizona by submitting fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance benefits in the names of identity theft victims.

During the relevant time period, Johnson fraudulently obtained more than $189,912 in fraudulent unemployment benefits using the names of approximately 70 victims, prosecutors said. Similarly, Clarke obtained over $79,000 in fraudulent UI benefits using the compromised identities of more than 60 victims.

In announcing the sentences, Conrad stated regarding Johnson and Clarke’s COVID-19 fraud scheme that taking advantage of the pandemic was “strikingly reprehensible,” and noted that it is important to “punish defendants who seek to profit from national disasters,” prosecutors said.

