First Alert: Unseasonably warm weather holds a while longer

Clear to partly cloudy tonight. It won’t be quite as cold as recent nights; low temperatures will drop back to the 40s for most neighborhoods.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you enjoyed Tuesday’s mild weather, you’ll love today! Unseasonably warm middle 70s are forecast today under almost total sunshine.

  • Lots of sunshine back in the forecast
  • Unseasonably warm midweek temps
  • Thursday’s rain chance is drying up

Clear to partly cloudy tonight. It won’t be quite as cold as recent nights; low temperatures will drop back to the 40s for most neighborhoods.

We’ll stay unseasonably warm – and a little breezy - Thursday in advance of our next cold front. A very small shower risk enters the forecast picture Thursday evening, but the chance stands at no more than about 20%, and even that may be generous.

We’ll rollercoaster back down behind Thursday night’s front, with lows in the 30s and highs in the chilly 50s Friday and Saturday before inching back up to the lower 60s on Sunday.  Rain chances look to stay very low for now, though a small shower risk may unfold late in the weekend with a better chance perhaps arriving on Monday with highs holding in the 60s.

A higher chance for rain arrives Monday.
A higher chance for rain arrives Monday.(Source: WBTV)

The important travel period – the middle part of the next week – will likely bring chilly temperatures and a chance for some showers possible by late Thanksgiving or on Black Friday.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

