Firefighters battle large house fire in Lake Wylie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Multiple firefighters and law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene of a large house fire in Lake Wylie.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 9:45 p.m. that the Newport and Bethel Fire Departments were battling a house fire on Summerside Drive. A video posted shows heavy flames on the roof of a home.

Happening now. Newport & Bethel Fire Departments are battling this house fire on Summerside Dr. in Lake Wylie, SC. Our Deputies are there assisting with traffic control. #YCSONews #YoCoNews pic.twitter.com/mDE08CXsMx — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 17, 2021

Around 10 p.m, the YCSO says the fire is out but multiple fire, EMS and Sheriff’s Office units were still on scene.

This story is still ongoing and more details will be provided when available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.