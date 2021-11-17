NC DHHS Flu
Firefighters battle large house fire in Lake Wylie

Lake Wylie house fire
Lake Wylie house fire(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Multiple firefighters and law enforcement agencies are currently on the scene of a large house fire in Lake Wylie.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 9:45 p.m. that the Newport and Bethel Fire Departments were battling a house fire on Summerside Drive. A video posted shows heavy flames on the roof of a home.

Around 10 p.m, the YCSO says the fire is out but multiple fire, EMS and Sheriff’s Office units were still on scene.

This story is still ongoing and more details will be provided when available.

