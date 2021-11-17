Federal agents assisting with investigation into York County church fire

This article has 195 words with a read time of approximately 58 seconds.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Federal investigators are assisting area law enforcement after a fire broke out at a York County Church.

According to York County officials, the fire started around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church off Ogden Road in Rock Hill.

NEW: Federal agents are teaming up with SLED to investigate a fire at a York County church. A York County spokesperson says the fire's being investigated as arson. @WBTV_News — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) November 17, 2021

A firefighter arrived and found a broken window that had been smashed with a rock and something that was sticking out of the window which had been set on fire, officials said.

According to authorities, there was no significant damage inside. A door was damaged where firefighters had to force their way into the church, officials said.

They added that a fire was set on the railroad tracks behind the church five days ago. Investigators believe the two are linked.

York County fire investigators said the fire at the church, which has a predominantly African-American and Hispanic congregation, does not appear to be racially motivated at this time.

Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are all involved with the investigation, officials said.

They added that there are no suspects at this time.

