Fatal crash under investigation in west Charlotte, roads closed for several hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a fatal crash in west Charlotte Tuesday evening.

The crash took place between Alleghany street and Mulberry Church Road at the outbound of Wilkinson Blvd.

Charlotte Fire says the roads will be closed for several hours due to the accident and to avoid the area.

Our Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash at this location. Please seek an alternate route. As additional information develops, it will be released by CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Report #'s: 20211116-1852-01. #cltraffic #CharlotteNC #cltnews https://t.co/uO2FfYfz02 — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 17, 2021

