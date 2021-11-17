NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fatal crash under investigation in west Charlotte, roads closed for several hours

(KWTX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a fatal crash in west Charlotte Tuesday evening.

The crash took place between Alleghany street and Mulberry Church Road at the outbound of Wilkinson Blvd.

Charlotte Fire says the roads will be closed for several hours due to the accident and to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
Joyce Stover (the mother) has been charged with murder by child abuse, while Sharon Jordan (the...
Mother, grandmother charged after 11-month-old baby dies from fentanyl overdose in Chester County
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
Dozens of families lost their homes following a massive fire at a Pineville apartment complex...
Investigation continues after massive Pineville apartment fire destroys multiple units
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
One person killed, suspect in custody in York County
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
The horse, named “Deuces Take Em,” was the only horse killed at the farm on Sierra Road west of...
Retired race horse shot and killed at boarding farm near York, deputies say
Hamid and his family are staying in an Airbnb in west Charlotte.
‘Getting them out of Afghanistan was the easy part’: Refugees struggle to find affordable housing in Charlotte