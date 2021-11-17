NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte restaurant that feeds the needy to close on Thanksgiving for first time since 2005

In 2020, restaurant staff gave away more than 3,000 boxes of turkey dinners with all the trimmings and iced tea.
Skyland Restaurant on South Boulevard. (Credit: Jeff Willhelm | The Charlotte Observer)
Skyland Restaurant on South Boulevard. (Credit: Jeff Willhelm | The Charlotte Observer)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 173 words with a read time of approximately 51 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A popular Charlotte restaurant will close its doors on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in over 15 years.

“With deep regret,” the owners of Skyland Family Restaurant, located five minutes from uptown Charlotte on South Boulevard, announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2005.

“It was a difficult decision, however the impact of COVID and the labor shortage played a major role in our decision,” owner Jimmy Kakavitsas said.

WATCH LIVE: WBTV News Now

For 16 years, Skyland Restaurant fed the homeless, poor, travelers, stranded individuals, and “everyone in need for a homemade meal on Thanksgiving Day” free of charge, he said.

In 2020, restaurant staff gave away more than 3,000 boxes of turkey dinners with all the trimmings and iced tea, a release stated.

“Many businesses have suffered a tremendous loss this year,” Kakavitsas said. “Skyland Restaurant, a small family-owned and operated restaurant, has struggled like other families and businesses during another difficult year.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite...
‘I will fight to fix its mistakes’: N.C. Gov. Cooper says he will sign state budget despite ‘missed opportunities’
DaniLeigh performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in New...
CMPD: Musician DaniLeigh charged with assault after Charlotte artist DaBaby calls police
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill...
‘That’s a bit negligent’: Management company hired convict to manage finances for Rock Hill HOA. Now she’s facing new embezzlement charges.
Stephanie Wall, 40, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
9-year-old calls 911 after being left in care of mother’s boyfriend
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to...
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and star freshman Paolo Banchero face charges related to DWI, per report

Latest News

Ashe County tree chopped down, ready to head to White House
Ashe County tree chopped down, ready to head to White House
White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. chopped down, to be delivered this weekend
White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. chopped down, to be presented this weekend
White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. chopped down, to be delivered this weekend
White House Christmas tree grown in Ashe County, N.C. chopped down, to be delivered this weekend
Firefighters battle large house fire in Lake Wylie
Firefighters battle large house fire in Lake Wylie