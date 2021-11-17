89-year-old woman with cognitive issues reported missing from Union County, Silver Alert issued

STALLINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 89-year-old woman was reported missing from Union County Wednesday, and a Silver Alert has been issued.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for the missing, endangered woman Lauretta Ballentine Okeeffe.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Okeeffe, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The woman is described as a white woman who stands 4′11″ tall, weighing 100 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a light blue jumpsuit on Stevens Mill Road in Stallings.

A vehicle description was provided of a white 2003 Lexus LS-430 with North Carolina license plate number: TSS-5676.

Anyone with information about Lauretta Ballentine Okeeffe should call the Stallings Police Department at 704-821-0300.

