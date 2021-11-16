With prices rising, here are ways to save money when you shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In 2021, America is going through a state of inflation as evidenced by a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing that consumer price inflation surged higher again in October.

According to a CNN report, over the past 12 months, prices climbed 6.2 percent - the biggest increase since November 1990.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.9 percent in October on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.4 percent in September.

With this in mind, we know everyone is looking for ways to save money when it’s time to go out and buy items that you need. Consumer.gov says “you can save money when you shop if you compare prices at different stores, use coupons, think about whether you really want something, and ask questions.”

Choosing store/generic brands

According to The Penny Hoarder, comparable store-brand versions of name-brand items often cost less - sometimes significantly less. Sometimes these generic versions are even made in the same manufacturing facilities and have “little to no noticeable differences.”

Money Crashers says studies from the University of Florida professor Woochoel Shin found that store brands often provide name-brand quality at a lower price, yet many consumers see them as inferior.

With this in mind, Consumer.gov says saving money does not mean always buying the cheapest product. The quality of the product you are buying matters, too.

Buying in bulk

According to The Simple Dollar, a well-executed bulk purchase can save you a lot of money, but a poorly-executed one can cost you money. Stores like Costco, Sam’s Club, and more offer significant discounts to customers who buy larger quantities.

Loyalty programs

Many retailers and grocery stores are offering cheaper prices when customers sign up for a free loyalty program. Not only do the customers get discounts on each purchase, these loyalty programs also allow customers to have special VIP deals and discounts.

Comparing prices

According to Consumer.gov, a good way to save money is to compare prices. Officials say you compare prices by looking at the price of something at more than one store. Something might be “on-sale” at one store, but another store might sell the same thing for less money.

Experts say two questions you can ask during the comparing prices process: What is the best price you can give me? and Will this item go on sale soon?

Shopping online is also part of the price comparison process. When you see a price online, find out if you will need to pay extra money to have it sent to you. This cost is called “shipping.” Consumer.gov says to add the shipping cost to the price to determine if it is still a good deal.

Knowing when and how to use coupons

A coupon can help you save money on certain products or at certain stores. But Consumer.gov says coupons can help you save only if you are buying something you need. Do not buy things just because you have a coupon for them.

You can cut coupons out of the newspaper or a magazine. You also can find coupons online at:

The website for the company that makes the product

Websites for stores that sell the product

Coupon websites that list coupons for lots of stores

Some stores have “double coupon” days. On these days, you might get twice as much money off. For example, if you have a coupon for 50 cents off of a certain brand of orange juice, you would get $1 off on double coupon days. Look for double coupon days at grocery stores. Ask at the store whether they have double coupon days.

Buying items that are on sale

A “sale” is when a store sells something for a cheaper price, so sometimes you can wait for an item to go on sale. That way, you do not have to pay as much for it.

Consumer.gov says that before you buy an item that is “on sale,” ask yourself:

Would I want to buy this if it were not on sale?

Are there other products like this that I like better?

Have I checked the price at other stores? Is the “sale” price the best one?

Do I have the money to buy this, even at the lower sale price? Will buying this add to my debt?

If I don’t buy this, what could I use the money for instead?

Consumer.gov provided a list of questions you should ask yourself before you make a purchase:

Have I looked for coupons?

Have I checked the price at more than one store?

Have I asked about when it might go on sale, or thought about waiting for a sale?

Have I thought about what else I might spend my money on if I do not buy it?

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.