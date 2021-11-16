Will Cam Newton be the starter this Sunday when the Carolina Panthers host Washington?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The million dollar question this week for Keep Pounding Nation, will Cam Newton start this Sunday when the Carolina Panthers host the Washington Football Team?

Coach Matt Rhule was not ready to commit to Cam being the starter just quite yet, but there is a plan to move him toward the inevitable outcome.

“We’ll give Cam most of the reps this week,” said coach. “PJ (Walker) will gets reps as he always has, but we’ll give Cam most of the reps. Try to get him brought up to speed as fast as possible. If he’s ready to start, great. If he’s not quite ready to do everything, PJ is available. It’s kind of that plan right now. There’s a lot to learn in a short amount of time so we’ll do as best as we can and see where we are later in the week.”

In his return to the Panthers in Sunday’s game at Arizona, Cam got in on 12 plays. He ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown as well. He finished the game 3 of 4 passing.

A lot of the attention in Sunday’s win is on Cam, but this was a complete team win.

Lost in all the Cam hysteria, starting quarterback PJ Walker managed the game well and had an efficient day as he threw for 167 yards.

Kudos to the offensive line as they did not give up a sack.

The Panthers rushed for 166 yards as a team.

And the defense-- well, they did their normal thing as they held the Cardinals to 169 total yards.

And even though, they got back to Charlotte late after flying back from the west coast, the team was back at the stadium bright and early Monday morning to start prep work for this Sunday’s opponent, Washington.

Why? They don’t want to waste this positive momentum that they have created as they look to finally establish some consistency.

“We’ve been through a lot as a team this year,” said coach. “We’re (5-5). We went on the road and we’re 10.5 point under dogs and not many people thought we were going to win and we won the football game. So we should come back and prove to ourselves that we can play good football and win back to back games. We have to become a consistent team and that comes from the daily discipline trying to get one percent better and attacking everything you do.”

The Panthers will be off on Tuesday before getting back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.