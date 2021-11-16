Warm... then chilly again. Temps just can’t make up their mind!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have started on a warming trend that will take us through Thursday. Then we start in on a cooling trend...

This is what we are tracking:

A return to the 70s

Small Thursday shower chance

Much cooler weekend

We are behind a warm front that will live up to its name! Tomorrow morning will be milder than we have gotten used to. Lows will only fall to the mid-40s.

The next two afternoons will be quite mild. When highs reach the mid-70s, we will be running about ten degrees above average for mid-November.

The next big swing will take place along with a cold front on Thursday.

The front will bring a small shower chance toward late afternoon or evening. The chance is only 20% but we will take every drop we can get. You will notice the temperature difference by Friday morning when temperatures fall back to the upper 30s. Highs on Friday and Saturday will remain in the mid-50s.

Sunday and Monday will both feature highs in the low 60s. There’s a small chance for showers during the first half of Monday. We will be cooler and drier again by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

