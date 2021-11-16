NC DHHS Flu
UNC: Quarterback Howell’s status in question vs Wofford

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell scrambles for a 31-yard touchdown during the second half...
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell scrambles for a 31-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is dealing with an upper-body injury that could sideline him for what coach Mack Brown says will be his final home game this weekend against Wofford.

Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Monday that Howell is considered day-to-day with an injury to his non-throwing side after last week’s overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

The junior is expected to be ready for the regular-season finale at 25th-ranked rival North Carolina State on Nov. 26.

The high NFL prospect has never missed a college game and owns numerous program records, including career passing yardage and passing touchdowns.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

