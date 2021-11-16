Two face drug charges after traffic stop on I-85 in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people face drug charges after being stopped by Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies on I-85.

Investigators say that on Monday, members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 for a speeding violation.

K-9 Kantor alerted on presence of narcotics in the car driven by Nicholas James Rosthal, 28, of Charlotte. The passenger was identified as Shuana Marie Crawford, 23, of Hickory, North Carolina.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and a “large quantity of suspected marijuana concentrate was located” in the trunk area of the vehicle. Deputies also found a money counter, and approximately 60 glass containers. Approximately $5,000 in United States cash was located in the glove box.

Both occupants were charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule 6 controlled substance. Rosthal was also charged with felony maintain a vehicle to keep and store drugs.

Both received secured bonds of $20,000 and were placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

