Two face drug charges after traffic stop on I-85 in Rowan County

Nicholas James Rosthal, 28, of Charlotte, Shuana Marie Crawford, 23, of Hickory, charged by...
Nicholas James Rosthal, 28, of Charlotte, Shuana Marie Crawford, 23, of Hickory, charged by Rowan deputies on I-85 after being stopped for speeding.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people face drug charges after being stopped by Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies on I-85.

Investigators say that on Monday, members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 for a speeding violation.

K-9 Kantor alerted on presence of narcotics in the car driven by Nicholas James Rosthal, 28, of Charlotte. The passenger was identified as Shuana Marie Crawford, 23, of Hickory, North Carolina.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and a “large quantity of suspected marijuana concentrate was located” in the trunk area of the vehicle.  Deputies also found a money counter, and approximately 60 glass containers.  Approximately $5,000 in United States cash was located in the glove box.

Both occupants were charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule 6 controlled substance. Rosthal was also charged with felony maintain a vehicle to keep and store drugs.

Both received secured bonds of $20,000 and were placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

