Ticket prices jump after Cam Newton’s return

This past Sunday’s win against the Cardinals and Cam Newton’s return have brought excitement and energy back to Charlotte. With that excitement comes a much higher demand for tickets.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a Panthers touchdown against the...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a Panthers touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Those who are thinking of getting tickets to this Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game against the Washington Football team should be prepared to dig deeper into their wallets.

This past Sunday’s win against the Cardinals and Cam Newton’s return have brought excitement and energy back to Charlotte. With that excitement comes a much higher demand for tickets.

It comes down to the old adage of supply and demand. Right now, there is a huge demand for tickets, which means a huge jump in prices for some.

Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers has clearly rocked Charlotte and it’s gotten national attention.

Plus, the Panthers’ win against the Arizona Cardinals puts them solidly in the playoff hunt, which has fans willing to pay triple - even more - for tickets.

WBTV checked out prices on StubHub, indicating that fans can expect to pay bigger bucks for the game against the Washington Football team Sunday.

Earlier this season, tickets were as low as $25, but the cheapest WBTV was able to find now is $113 for upper level.

Then there are the lower-level seats. Those that normally go for around $200 to $300 a seat are now going for between $500 and $1,000.

Season ticket holder Kurt Hahne said his upper-level section tickets have risen three times in value.

“By Friday afternoon after the news, they went up to about $150. And then this morning (Monday) I checked it after yesterday’s (Sunday) win, and they’re at $335 apiece,” Hahne said.

There is good news for big fans; Hahne is selling those.

Fans can still grab a ticket but look out for these serious price increases.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

